Government extends Bank of Ireland share sale having raised €249m

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the Government is extending the gradual sell down of its shares in Bank of Ireland to May 2022, having raised €249m in the last three months by cutting its stake to 9.3% from 13.9%.

The government announced in late June that it intended to cut its shareholding in a trading plan that was due to end in January. The finance ministry said on Friday that it had sold the shares at an average price of €4.96.