Cork Airport announces new weekly Swiss air service to Geneva

Swiss, a subsidiary of German carrier Lufthansa, will operate the route with an Airbus A220-300 with 145 seats on board.

Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 09:36
Alan Healy and Greg Murphy

Swiss International Air Lines (Swiss) is to add a new weekly flight to Geneva from Cork Airport this winter from December 19.

Swiss, a subsidiary of German carrier Lufthansa, will operate the route with an Airbus A220-300 with 145 seats on board.

The flight will operate on Sundays and leave Geneva Airport at 12.10pm (local time), arriving at Cork Airport at 1.25pm where it will once again depart at 2.10pm and land back in Switzerland at 5.20pm.

Brian Gallagher, Head of Aviation at Cork Airport said they have been working to rebuild their business post-pandemic.

"Geneva Airport is placed in the middle of Europe's best-known skiing region, the Alps, and there are plenty of great ski options within a short distance of the airport," Mr Gallagher said.

"Cork Airport will bounce back with new airlines and new services and we look forward to more positive announcements in the weeks ahead”.

Works on Cork Airport’s main runway are continuing with the airport ready to reopen on schedule next month.

In the latest update on runway repairs, which have shut the airport for 10 weeks, it has been confirmed the works will be completed in time for the planned reopening on November 22.

A flight check is scheduled for the week before the reopening.

Dr Frank Wagner, general manager sales, UK, Ireland & Iceland for Lufthansa Group said the new route demonstrates the group's commitment to the Irish market.

"We are delighted to link Cork and Switzerland this winter season," Dr Wagner said.

The flight will be available for booking on swiss.com on November 5, 2021.

