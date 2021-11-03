Central Bank says planned legislation should lower number of serious breaches by financial institutions

The Central Bank has said planned legislation should result in fewer serious regulatory breaches by financial services firms and strengthen its powers by allowing it to pursue executives for breaches even after they no longer work in the sector.

The regulator also said while the proposed legislation does not include plans for a formal financial whistleblower regime, such a practice is worthy of further discussion.

The Joint Oireachtas Finance Committee was debating the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill 2021, published by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in July.

Addressing the committee, Gerry Cross – the Central Bank’s director of financial regulation, policy and risk – said the proposals would help financial services firms identify risks before they crystallise and “ultimately, should result in fewer serious issues in the sector”.

As of the end of September, under its existing approach, the Central Bank had concluded 144 enforcement actions and had imposed fines amounting to more than €166.5m.

While welcoming the planned legislation, Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said its proposed introduction in January 2023 will be four years overdue.

Replying to a question from Mr Doherty about the need for proper whistleblowing legislation, Mr Cross said while such a regime was not covered by the bill’s current proposals, the subject did deserve further discussion.

Mr Cross told the committee that whistleblowing legislation could provide a “very important aspect of a functioning regulatory framework”.

He said even with the new laws, where serious issues do arise, the Central Bank would continue to act.

"We will not hesitate to take enforcement action, using the enhanced toolkit of the framework to ensure individual as well as firm-level accountability," he said.