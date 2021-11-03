AIB on path to financial health as ECB insists no early rate hikes amid energy prices crunch  

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said the bank was on course to return to financial health after the Covid economic storm and is looking at resuming dividend payments based on this year's earnings.

In an update that cover the end-September quarter, Mr Hunt said the lender was "trading well and is on track to meet earnings expectations for the full year".

The bank said it had secured a mortgage market lending share of 31% in September and a share of 27% overall for the first nine months of the year; that new lending increased and its total performing loans was little changed at €55.1bn; while deposits had risen 11% since the end of last year to €90.7bn as people continue to save.

At the end of September, some €12bn of the deposits were being charged negative rates.

"We are increasingly confident about the economic outlook and our ability to generate sustainable shareholder returns, and in this regard the board will consider the resumption of dividends for 2021, subject to regulatory approval,” Mr Hunt said.

The bank also published a regular analysis of the potential balance sheet gains from any increase in interest rates.

Interest rates

ECB president Christine Lagarde said a rate rise next year was 'very unlikely'.

It comes as ECB president Christine Lagarde moved on Wednesday to dampen down market bets that the central bank will be forced to hike interest rates as soon as next autumn should energy price hikes and other price inflation in general threaten to become a permanent fixture.

The ECB is attempting to hold the line by insisting inflation sparked by energy price increases this winter and the bottlenecks caused by recovery from the Covid crisis to global supply chains and ports will be a temporary matter only.

Eurozone bond yields fell after Ms Lagarde spoke, with German 10-year yield hitting its lowest in about a month, at -0.17%.

The Irish 10-year bond eased back to 0.22% but has nevertheless risen from negative territory of the late summer.

Markets have priced in a rate hike next year and pushed up borrowing costs for big debtors like Italy, defying the ECB's pledge to keep credit easy through a surge in inflation that it expects will subside in 2022.

After failing to persuade traders at her news conference last week, Ms Lagarde engaged in a more forceful rearguard action on Wednesday, saying a rate rise next year was "very unlikely".

"The biggest difference to last week is that she gave a time reference this time, and this should drive market rates lower," said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank.

Investors are pricing in a Bank of England rate hike tomorrow.

The ECB is struggling to convince financial markets of its commitment to keeping interest rates at rock bottom but could gain the upper hand if it sticks to its message and follows through with it at next month's policy meeting.

• Additional reporting Reuters