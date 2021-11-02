UK shops at risk from net zero plan, warns Savills 

Landlords of most of the UK’s stores and shopping centres may struggle to find tenants by the end of this decade as the properties don’t meet the minimum energy standards of the UK government’s net-zero strategy.
That’s the finding of a new report from property broker Savills, which estimates that 1.4bn sq ft of retail space (83% of all current stock) will need to be improved by 2030 to comply with proposals that are expected to become law by then.
Around 13% of those buildings could be in trouble by 2023 due to existing legislation that requires minimum energy ratings for commercial properties by then, but at a lower level then required by the far stricter net-zero proposals, Savills said.
The pressure to upgrade thousands of buildings threatens to deepen the existential crisis facing the UK’s main streets after the pandemic accelerated the years-long trend toward online shopping.
Many owners of malls and stores are already seeking to convert them into mixed-use or residential properties as the future of brick-and-mortar retail looks increasingly bleak.
Around a quarter of property emissions come from shopping centres, retail parks and main street blocks mainly owned by large well-funded institutional landlords, and so should be relatively easy to improve, said Savills. However, the rest are from smaller premises owned by private landlords in cheaper locations, with fewer backers ready to foot the high cost of retrofits.
