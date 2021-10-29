Debit and credit card spending falls while deposits rise to new record

Total card spending and ATM withdrawals by Irish consumers fell by €210m or 3% last month while households increased deposits by more than €1bn, new figures from the Central Bank show.

Despite the fall in September spending compared to August, the total card spend last month amounted to €7.5bn, a 15% rise on September last year.

The data shows the fall in spending continuing into October with average daily spending in October down 2% compared to September.

Spending last month on restaurants and accommodation fell from highs in August declining by 16% and 26% respectively as the summer drew to a close. Conversely, spending on education rose sharply increasing 93% month-on-month, as the academic year recommenced.

Spending on clothing also fell sharply, down 11% to €305m.

Online spending was up for the third consecutive month, increasing by 5%, or €136m, month-on-month and accounted for 46% of all card spending.

Separate data from the Central Bank shows net household deposits have reached a record €135bn after a further €1bn of net inflow was recorded last month. This compares with a decrease of €56m in deposits in August. In annual terms, net household deposits increased by €13.5bn or 11.1%.

Net lending to households increased by €328m in September continuing the positive growth recorded since July. In annual terms, net lending increased by €505m, or 0.6%, in the year to September. This contrasts with the 12 months to September 2020, where net annual lending fell by €32m.

Consumer lending saw a net increase of €38m in September 2021, a slightly smaller increase from the previous month of August. On an annual basis, repayments exceeded new lending by €123m or 1.1%. This continues a trend of negative 12-month rolling sums for consumer lending.

Loans for house purchases increased by €306m in net terms in September. However, the Central Bank said end of quarter figures are always higher due to seasonal effects. The annual growth rate in the year to end-September remained positive, with loans increasing by €760m or 1.1%.