Overseas travel still lagging behind pre-Covid levels

Overseas travel – in and out of Ireland – remained subdued last month and is still well below pre-Covid levels, according to CSO data.

The figures show that 810,100 passengers arrived in Ireland during September; down 1.4% on the numbers seen in August. At the same time, 792,000 passengers departed from Ireland, on air and sea routes, which was actually up 1.4% on August.

On a year-on-year basis, there was a significant increase – with 254,400 passengers arriving and 236,700 departing.

However, overseas travel levels remain considerably lower than before the Covid crisis.

In September 2019, nearly 1.9 million passengers arrived in Ireland, while almost the same number departed the country. The UK, Spain, Portugal and France were the main source and destination locations in the period.

“When we look at the year-to-date picture [January to September], the statistics show that 2.55 million overseas passengers arrived in Ireland and 2.6 million overseas passengers departed from Ireland," said CSO statistician Gregg Patrick.

This compares to both four million arrivals and departures in the same period in 2020 and 15.7 million arrivals and 15.8 million departures in the same period in 2019.

"This illustrates the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on international travel to and from Ireland,” he said.

Meanwhile, Air France-KLM expects a return to profitability for the full year and is adding transatlantic seats as an easing of travel rules revives prospects for the struggling carrier.

The airline group reported positive free cash flow in the third quarter and said it is offering 70% to 75% of 2019 network capacity during the final three months of the year. That will exceed the 66% achieved in the July-to-September period.

“The bookings are coming in much better than we expected,” chief financial officer Steven Zaat said. “We are prepared to ramp up more if needed.”

While the carrier declined to provide an outlook for 2022 because of uncertainty about the reopening of most Asian countries, it said demand during the summer high season was above expectations. Europe eased border curbs during that time and vaccinations emboldened governments to relax restrictions. The US is set to reciprocate starting November 8.

The update is the latest sign the aviation industry may be finally through the worst of the crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which grounded much of air travel for the best part of 18 months.

Additional reporting Bloomberg