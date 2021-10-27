Puma chief advises shoppers to start early to avoid Christmas shortages

Puma chief executive Bjorn Gulden said consumers should buy Christmas presents now if they want to ensure that they’ll get what they want given the mess global supply chains are in.
Mr Gulden said he gave that advice to his wife recently. “There will be racks in retail that are more empty than you’d like when you go Christmas shopping,” he said on a call with reporters.
In the US, retailers are making plans for Christmas earlier than normal this year as port blockages and product shortages threaten to complicate shopping. In the UK, Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy earlier this month said the supermarket has ordered 10% more turkeys this year and is increasing the number of containers of fresh produce being transported by rail from Spain to ensure it doesn’t disappoint customers.
The shoe and clothes industry in particular has been struggling to meet demand after factory lockdowns in Vietnam that stretched from late July to mid-October. Since it normally takes three months for products to go from factory floor to retail shelves, Mr Gulden said, the lack of shoes and clothing made during that time hasn’t hit the market yet, and will only do so this quarter and next.
There are, however, reasons for optimism. All the factories Puma relies on in south Vietnam are now back open, operating about 70% of capacity on the clothing side and 60% for footwear. it also posted better-than-expected profits.
Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz raised its full-year profit forecast. Kraft, like its peers Campbell Soup and Unilever, has been raising product prices in recent months to offset heightened inflation caused by raw material and labor shortages due to the pandemic.
The ketchup maker said it expects full-year earnings to be over $6.2bn (€5.3bn).