Puma chief advises shoppers to start early to avoid Christmas shortages

Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz raised its full-year profit forecast
Puma chief advises shoppers to start early to avoid Christmas shortages

Puma chief executive Bjorn Gulden told his wife recently: “There will be racks in retail that are more empty than you’d like when you go Christmas shopping.” File photo: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 13:10
Tim Loh

Puma chief executive Bjorn Gulden said consumers should buy Christmas presents now if they want to ensure that they’ll get what they want given the mess global supply chains are in.

Mr Gulden said he gave that advice to his wife recently. “There will be racks in retail that are more empty than you’d like when you go Christmas shopping,” he said on a call with reporters.

In the US, retailers are making plans for Christmas earlier than normal this year as port blockages and product shortages threaten to complicate shopping. In the UK, Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy earlier this month said the supermarket has ordered 10% more turkeys this year and is increasing the number of containers of fresh produce being transported by rail from Spain to ensure it doesn’t disappoint customers.

The shoe and clothes industry in particular has been struggling to meet demand after factory lockdowns in Vietnam that stretched from late July to mid-October. Since it normally takes three months for products to go from factory floor to retail shelves, Mr Gulden said, the lack of shoes and clothing made during that time hasn’t hit the market yet, and will only do so this quarter and next.

There are, however, reasons for optimism. All the factories Puma relies on in south Vietnam are now back open, operating about 70% of capacity on the clothing side and 60% for footwear. it also posted better-than-expected profits.    

Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz raised its full-year profit forecast. Kraft, like its peers Campbell Soup and Unilever, has been raising product prices in recent months to offset heightened inflation caused by raw material and labor shortages due to the pandemic. 

The ketchup maker said it expects full-year earnings to be over $6.2bn (€5.3bn). 

Read More

Google posts record profit again on advertising surge

Bloomberg

More in this section

Quest for Irelands Best Hospitality needs to 'rethink' how they attract workers
Energy crunch to stay as oil tipped to reach $100 a barrel Energy crunch to stay as oil tipped to reach $100 a barrel
SME support programme for online skills extended SME support programme for online skills extended
Retail#Energy PricesOrganisation: PumaOrganisation: Kraft Heinz
Businesswoman and businessman HR manager interviewing woman

Hiring rates in Ireland surge past pre-pandemic levels

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices