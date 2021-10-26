Ringaskiddy facility avoids latest review by Novartis of its global sites

Novartis is going ahead with long-set plans to phase out a total of 320 jobs at Ringaskiddy by the end of next year, but remaining staff at the Co Cork facility have escaped the latest global review announced on Tuesday by the pharma giant of its manufacturing sites.

The Swiss company, like many pharma manufacturers, is constantly reviewing its global manufacturing supply chains and its latest review which it announced as it unveiled its quarterly earnings report has put into question the future of its Sandoz unit that produces off-patent or generic drugs.

Its chief executive Vas Narasimhan said in an earnings briefing on Tuesday that it was the right moment to reconsider its Sandoz unit and the company would explore all options.

The comments mean Novartis may now spin off or sell Sandoz, which has struggled as US sales, in particular, plummeted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Focus on drugs for cancer

The latest review follows moves in recent years to spin off the drug maker’s Alcon eye-care division and to ditch a stake in a consumer-health venture as Novartis sharpens its focus on drugs for cancer and other diseases.

In Ireland, Novartis shocked staff and politicians when it said in late 2019 it planned to phase out 320 jobs at Ringaskiddy over three years.

At the time, 350 people were working at the manufacturing operation with a further 180 staff based at a global service centre on the same site.

In January, Novartis then said it was selling off an international service laboratory based at Ringaskiddy, to Switzerland's SGS.

Novartis said the review of the Sandoz unit "will explore all options, ranging from retaining the business to separation, in order to determine how to best maximise value for our shareholders".

Its shares have fallen 7% since the start of the year to value the pharma giant at €178.9bn.