Ringaskiddy facility avoids latest review by Novartis of its global sites

Novartis is going ahead with plans to phase out a total of 320 jobs at Ringaskiddy by the end of next year
Ringaskiddy facility avoids latest review by Novartis of its global sites

In Ireland, Novartis shocked staff and politicians when it said in late 2019 it planned to phase out 320 jobs at Ringaskiddy over three years. 

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 16:04
Eamon Quinn

Novartis is going ahead with long-set plans to phase out a total of 320 jobs at Ringaskiddy by the end of next year, but remaining staff at the Co Cork facility have escaped the latest global review announced on Tuesday by the pharma giant of its manufacturing sites.

The Swiss company, like many pharma manufacturers, is constantly reviewing its global manufacturing supply chains and its latest review which it announced as it unveiled its quarterly earnings report has put into question the future of its Sandoz unit that produces off-patent or generic drugs. 

Its chief executive Vas Narasimhan said in an earnings briefing on Tuesday that it was the right moment to reconsider its Sandoz unit and the company would explore all options. 

The comments mean Novartis may now spin off or sell Sandoz, which has struggled as US sales, in particular, plummeted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Focus on drugs for cancer

The latest review follows moves in recent years to spin off the drug maker’s Alcon eye-care division and to ditch a stake in a consumer-health venture as Novartis sharpens its focus on drugs for cancer and other diseases.

In Ireland, Novartis shocked staff and politicians when it said in late 2019 it planned to phase out 320 jobs at Ringaskiddy over three years. 

At the time, 350 people were working at the manufacturing operation with a further 180 staff based at a global service centre on the same site. 

In January, Novartis then said it was selling off an international service laboratory based at Ringaskiddy, to Switzerland's SGS. 

Novartis said the review of the Sandoz unit "will explore all options, ranging from retaining the business to separation, in order to determine how to best maximise value for our shareholders". 

Its shares have fallen 7% since the start of the year to value the pharma giant at €178.9bn.      

Read More

Stripe enters 'buy now pay later' partnership with Klarna
      

More in this section

Bank of Ireland's new Dublin headquarters Lane and Lagarde losing investor confidence in ECB's interest rates argument
Ireland joins eight countries opposing electricity market reforms to resolve energy price spike Ireland joins eight countries opposing electricity market reforms to resolve energy price spike
Coronavirus - Mon Sep 20, 2021 Rising costs see consumer confidence amongst Irish households fall
Place: RingaskiddyOrganisation: Novartis
Quest for Irelands Best

Hospitality needs to 'rethink' how they attract workers

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices