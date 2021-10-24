Bets on Apple, Facebook, and tech mega stocks wane ahead of this week's results  

Hedge funds that make both bullish and bearish wagers on stocks are turning sceptical on tech megacaps just days before earnings news from the likes of Apple and Facebook.

Their exposure to the five biggest global companies that play such an outsized role in the Irish economy slipped over the past month, hitting the lowest level in more than two years, according to Goldman Sachs.

Meanwhile, options traders — who rushed in to bet on quick gains in 2020 — are retreating; open interest on that small group of US giants sank to a 14-month low.

The cohort of the so-called Faangs, which also includes Amazon, Microsoft, and Google’s parent Alphabet is expected to report $67bn in combined profits during the third quarter. That’s a 30% increase from a year ago.

The group is losing its growth edge as the rest of the market catches up. Once the fortress during the pandemic, tech giants are now falling victims to reopening woes like supply-chain bottlenecks and worker shortages.

Snap's warning over advertising spending sparked a selloff in ad-dependent firms Facebook and Google last week.

Fueling anxiety over the bloc’s 40% premium in price-earnings multiples at a time when a spike in US government yields stoke aversion toward richly valued stocks.

“That love story seems to be petering out a little bit,” said Peter Essele, portfolio manager for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Some of those names are the most overvalued in the market.

“It’s probably just folks looking at an early exit ahead of what could potentially be some pain points as interest rates move higher,” he said.

After crushing the market during the pandemic in 2020, Faang stocks are showing signs of fatigue.

They lost almost $1tn (€859bn) in combined market value during the equity rout in September.

And even after a bounce-back, they’re still down from the peak; by contrast, the S&P 500 is hovering near its all-time highs.

The waning optimism is likely a result of a rotation, with companies that had been beaten down during the lockdowns looking more like bargains.

Bloomberg