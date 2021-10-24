Bets on Apple, Facebook, and tech mega stocks wane ahead of this week's results  

Tech giants are now falling victims to reopening woes like supply-chain bottlenecks and worker shortages
Bets on Apple, Facebook, and tech mega stocks wane ahead of this week's results  

Snap's warning over advertising spending sparked a selloff in ad-dependent firms Facebook and Google last week.

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 13:34
Lu Wang and Melissa Karsh

Hedge funds that make both bullish and bearish wagers on stocks are turning sceptical on tech megacaps just days before earnings news from the likes of Apple and Facebook. 

Their exposure to the five biggest global companies that play such an outsized role in the Irish economy slipped over the past month, hitting the lowest level in more than two years, according to Goldman Sachs.

Meanwhile, options traders — who rushed in to bet on quick gains in 2020 — are retreating; open interest on that small group of US giants sank to a 14-month low. 

The cohort of the so-called Faangs, which also includes Amazon, Microsoft, and Google’s parent Alphabet is expected to report $67bn in combined profits during the third quarter. That’s a 30% increase from a year ago. 

The group is losing its growth edge as the rest of the market catches up. Once the fortress during the pandemic, tech giants are now falling victims to reopening woes like supply-chain bottlenecks and worker shortages. 

Snap's warning over advertising spending sparked a selloff in ad-dependent firms Facebook and Google last week. 

Fueling anxiety over the bloc’s 40% premium in price-earnings multiples at a time when a spike in US government yields stoke aversion toward richly valued stocks.

“That love story seems to be petering out a little bit,” said Peter Essele, portfolio manager for Commonwealth Financial Network. 

Some of those names are the most overvalued in the market.

“It’s probably just folks looking at an early exit ahead of what could potentially be some pain points as interest rates move higher,” he said. 

After crushing the market during the pandemic in 2020, Faang stocks are showing signs of fatigue.

They lost almost $1tn (€859bn) in combined market value during the equity rout in September. 

And even after a bounce-back, they’re still down from the peak; by contrast, the S&P 500 is hovering near its all-time highs.

The waning optimism is likely a result of a rotation, with companies that had been beaten down during the lockdowns looking more like bargains. 

  • Bloomberg

Read More

Mick Clifford: Tales of ordinary madness from the housing market

More in this section

South Korea Financial Markets Mixed response on stock markets as Evergrande sale plans fall through
US ports filling up fast amid the global supply crunch US ports filling up fast amid the global supply crunch
Burning gas burner. EU leaders unlikely to agree quick fix to energy crisis at Brussels talks
Bets on Apple, Facebook, and tech mega stocks wane ahead of this week's results  

Bank of Ireland buys KBC's loans in €5bn deal

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices