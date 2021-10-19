Energy crunch to persist as oil inches higher

Oil prices have continued to edge higher, nearing multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continues across the globe, while falling temperatures in China have revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs.

Brent crude rose 34 cents to $84.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 46 cents to $82.90 a barrel.

Prices have been climbing the last two months. Since the start of September, Brent has risen by about 18%, while WTI has gained by around 21%.

"Supply-demand balances show that the market is experiencing a supply deficit, which is spurring deep inventory draws and driving prices upwards," said Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

"This market tightness is expected to extend into most of 2022, and crude oil demand will only catch up with crude supply by the fourth quarter of next year."

With temperatures falling as the northern hemisphere winter approaches and heating demand increasing, prices of oil, coal and natural gas are likely to remain elevated, traders and analysts said.

"A frigid winter has the potential to send energy prices even higher," Citi Research commodities analysts said in a research note, after upgrading their forecast for Brent oil for the rest of 2021 to $85 a barrel from $74 a barrel.

Colder weather gripping China

Colder weather has already started to grip China, with close to freezing temperatures forecast for northern areas.

The rising coal and natural gas prices in Asia are expected to cause some end-users to switch to lower-cost oil as an alternative.

However, the power crunch that is sending prices higher is also hurting Chinese economic growth, which fell to its lowest in a year, official data showed on Monday.

China's daily crude oil processing rate also fell last month, dropping to the lowest since May last year.

In Brazil, state-run oil company Petrobras said late on Monday it had received "atypical demand" for fuel supplies in November that surpassed its production capacity.

Investors were awaiting data on US crude and product inventories. US crude stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillate and gasoline stocks were expected to fall.

US gas prices recently climbed to their highest in real terms for more than a decade, as energy shortages and spiking prices in Europe and Asia work their way back up the supply chain to the United States.

Meanwhile, stock markets around the world rose as US technology shares extended recent gains and as earnings news was mostly upbeat.

On Wall Street, the technology sector boosted the S&P-500 the most, while recent stronger-than-expected results have bumped up the forecast for S&P-500 earnings for the third quarter,

The pan-European Stoxx-600 index rose 0.38% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.69%.

Some positive earnings and defensive buying kept Europe's main stock index in the black

• Reuters