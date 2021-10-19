'No reason' for ECB to increase interest rates, French central banker claims

There is no reason for the ECB to increase rates between now and the end of 2022 as eurozone inflation is expected to fall back below the ECB's 2% target, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has said.

He also played down concerns that problems at China Evergrande Group, which faces a liquidity crisis, could have a broader impact, saying: "There will be no contagion outside China. This is a serious problem for Chinese authorities."