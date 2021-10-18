France eyes energy bill vouchers for households as global oil prices rise again

France may become the first major economy to offer its households vouchers to soften the blow on surging energy costs, as oil markets on Monday showed no sign in letting up in the crunch for citizens and businesses.
President Emmanuel Macron's government is considering offering petrol vouchers for low-income households to limit the damage from surging energy prices.
The move comes after the EU Commission last week published a so-called tool box that member states should consider this winter, including offering energy vouchers to households.
Oil markets continued to pile on the pressure. The price of Brent crude on Monday traded higher at $85.38 a barrel, after hitting $86.04, the highest level since October 2018.
Cold temperatures in the northern hemisphere are also expected to worsen an oil supply deficit, said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.
The French government had already scrambled in recent weeks to cap gas and electricity prices and increase handouts to help disadvantaged households pay winter heating bills.
In its proposals last week, the EU said governments should consider emergency income support for distressed consumers, using vouchers or partial bill payments.
It also said governments should sanction temporary deferrals of bill payments, put in place safeguards to avoid disconnections, and consider reductions in tax rates for vulnerable households and companies or industries, that were "in line with its state-aid rules".