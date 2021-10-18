France eyes energy bill vouchers for households as global oil prices rise again

France eyes energy bill vouchers for households as global oil prices rise again

French President Emmanuel Macron's government is considering offering petrol vouchers for low-income households to limit the damage from surging energy prices.  

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 16:53
Eamon Quinn

France may become the first major economy to offer its households vouchers to soften the blow on surging energy costs, as oil markets on Monday showed no sign in letting up in the crunch for citizens and businesses.

President Emmanuel Macron's government is considering offering petrol vouchers for low-income households to limit the damage from surging energy prices.  

The move comes after the EU Commission last week published a so-called tool box that member states should consider this winter, including offering energy vouchers to households.

Oil markets continued to pile on the pressure. The price of Brent crude on Monday traded higher at  $85.38 a barrel, after hitting $86.04, the highest level since October 2018. 

Cold temperatures in the northern hemisphere are also expected to worsen an oil supply deficit, said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.

The French government had already scrambled in recent weeks to cap gas and electricity prices and increase handouts to help disadvantaged households pay winter heating bills.

In its proposals last week, the EU said governments should consider emergency income support for distressed consumers, using vouchers or partial bill payments. 

It also said governments should sanction temporary deferrals of bill payments, put in place safeguards to avoid disconnections, and consider reductions in tax rates for vulnerable households and companies or industries, that were "in line with its state-aid rules". 

Read More

EU to shield consumers from record-high energy prices

More in this section

Irish logistics resilience being tested Irish logistics resilience being tested
China Xinjiang Brands Under Fire Supply crisis expected to hit earnings and stock markets
Employee burnout report Survey: 60% of Irish firms have uncertainties about hybrid working model
oilgasEnergyPlace: France
Father with daughter (9-12 months) and shopping list in supermarket

Irish supermarkets add €2bn in annual sales during pandemic

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices