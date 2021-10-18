Irish supermarkets add €2bn in annual sales during pandemic

Irish supermarkets added almost €2bn to bring their annual sales to almost €13bn during the pandemic even as their sales declined in recent weeks on the reopening of other food and dining outlets, according to a major market research company.

The latest Kantar survey also showed grocery price inflation at the annual rate of 0.6% – as measured across 30,000 grocery items bought by households in the Republic – was starting to tick higher in recent weeks, possibly because of the huge surge in energy costs.