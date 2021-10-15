Business survey shows Irish firms pass Covid-19 'stress test'

A new business survey shows strong resilience in Irish organisations as they emerge from pandemic.

During May and June of this year, the Irish Management Institute (IMI), in collaboration with Cork University Business School, University College Cork, carried out a survey to examine the views of Irish business leaders. It shows 86% of leaders reported that their organisation responded well or very well to the pandemic.

The 392 respondents represented a variety of sectors, with the public sector (28%) and financial services (17%) leading the way. In total, 29% of the respondents were middle managers, with the remaining 71% holding senior to C-level positions within their organisation.

When asked about how well organisations handled communications with staff during the pandemic, the survey showed that 82% of leaders felt that they provided the right amount of communication. However, challenges emerged in terms of how organisations communicated with staff to emphasise the challenges presented by the pandemic, with 13% of respondents stating there was too little emphasis on these challenges.

The research revealed that organisations leaned on their workforce's ability to adapt in the face of disruption. Respondents cited their people's determination to work together 'to achieve a common goal' and the benefits of 'a burning platform to achieve agility, new ways of working and new products'.

Thia Hennessy, Dean of Cork University Business School, said: “During a crisis, there are opportunities. What leaders are telling us here is that there were missed opportunities. It comes back to balancing short- and long-term issues. It's possible that responding to the pandemic and getting people working remotely was the key focus of the communications, and there wasn’t enough emphasis on opportunities.”

The joint research asked leaders to describe the level of trust between senior managers and staff, with the data revealing an increased level of trust at the time of the survey (79% positive responses) compared to pre-pandemic (76%). While there was an uptick in levels of trust in both public and private sector, the gains in the public sector were eight times higher than those seen in the private sector.

Dr Colm Foster, the Director of Executive Education at the IMI, said: “This public-private sector discrepancy is a fascinating finding from the research. This could be a reflection of the immediate response and mobilisation from public sector bodies and frontline workers in tackling the society-wide disruption caused by the pandemic, which in turn led to a collective mindset to meet the challenges based on a foundation of trust.”