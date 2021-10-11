European asset managers controlling €18.7 trillion warn over 'greenwashing' deadline           

European asset managers overseeing €18.7 trillion have little hope of meeting a January 1 deadline to correctly label the sustainability of their investment funds, according to the group representing them.
The European Fund and Asset Management Association (Efama) says the industry isn’t being given enough time to adapt to so-called Regulatory Technical Standards, or SFDR, which have yet to be published in full. And in the absence of clear guidance, fund managers may choose to declare that no investment product is sustainable under EU criteria.
Without having seen the new standards, which will provide more detail on how to interpret the green taxonomy that underpins European sustainability regulations, asset managers “don’t know what is in the denominator, we don’t know what’s in the nominator, we don’t know how to calculate this number,” Mr Hatiar said.
It’s the latest sign that the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation — Europe’s landmark anti-greenwashing rulebook for the investment industry — is continuing to cause anxiety among asset managers. Introduced in March, SFDR is still undergoing adjustments and refinements, such as the Regulatory Technical Standards. European authorities had intended to provide a complete draft, but the complexity of the task has caused delays. — Bloomberg