European gas and power surge to fresh records on energy crunch

Gas flows from top supplier Russia remained capped and Norwegian shipments fell
Benchmark gas futures rose as much as 7.6% this morning to €104 a megawatt-hour.

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 08:57
Jesper Starn

European natural gas and power soared to fresh records on persistent supply fears amid the worst energy crunch in decades.

The region has been hit by rocketing energy prices as economies emerge from the pandemic, boosting demand while supply falls short. The jump in costs is starting to weigh on industrial production, raising the risk of further volatility as businesses look to shutter output and consumers use alternative fuels.

Benchmark Dutch gas futures rose as much as 7.6% early Tuesday to €104 a megawatt-hour as flows from top supplier Russia remained capped and Norwegian shipments fell. Prices have doubled in the past month, with Europe’s stockpiles of the fuel at their lowest seasonal level in more than a decade.

German front-month power advanced to a record €217 a megawatt-hour, while the year-ahead contract jumped to an all-time high of €147.

Bloomberg

