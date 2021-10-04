September Vat receipts roar back to pre-pandemic levels              

The Government took in almost €500m more than anticipated in September alone, buoyed by a surge in spending that brought its Vat receipts back to pre-pandemic levels.

Along with stronger-than-expected corporation taxes paid by big companies, the latest exchequer returns provide compelling evidence the rapid economic recovery from the Covid crisis is on track

The figures showed the exchequer collected a total of €6.4bn from all tax sources last month – which brought the Government's tax haul to more than €45.8bn so far this year. They are the last full set of exchequer returns available to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe ahead of his budget next week.

The numbers confirm the economic recovery from the second crisis in a decade is proving exceptional. However, it will also raise questions over whether Mr Donohoe should advance measures next week to cut personal taxes or otherwise boost spending because consumer consumption appears in many ways to be roaring back.

"Tax receipts to end-September have been strong," Department of Finance officials said. "The phased lifting of public health restrictions supported a more rapid rebound than previously assumed. This has translated to a higher tax outturn, most notably in Vat. Corporation tax receipts also remain robust, reflecting profitability in the corporate sector," the officials said.

Two of the big four tax sources – Vat and corporation tax revenues – continued to do much better than anticipated, which will bolster confidence the recovery will continue.

With September a Vat-payment month, the exchequer has now collected €12.4bn from this source alone in the first nine months. That's slightly ahead of the same period before the pandemic in 2019, providing "an insightful measure in its own right", an official said. Businesses also "warehoused" or deferred paying a significantly lower amount in Vat this year than in 2020.

Corporation tax

Corporation tax revenues of €1bn in the month, and €8bn collected so far this year, mean the exchequer could be on course to at least match or even exceed the €12bn haul that company taxes contributed last year to the exchequer.

The Government collects about 40% of corporation tax revenues in the final three months and there is no reason to expect that the pattern won't repeat this year, officials believe.

For the year-to-date, income tax receipts at more than €18.4bn, and excise duties at €4bn, were both running close to target. Income tax receipts were helped by people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment returning to work as the Covid restriction lifted, and by "early evidence" of pay increases in some parts of the economy, officials said.

Income tax receipts could likely strengthen further as the number of people requiring the PUP falls further.

Disruptions meant overall spending was lower in the period than anticipated but is running, however, €2.2bn more than in 2020.

"In summary, a very strong set of numbers today, but not likely to precipitate any tax give-aways next week," said Peter Vale, tax partner at Grant Thornton Ireland.