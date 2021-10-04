OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual output hike, oil price roars higher

Oil prices have climbed more than 50% in 2021
OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual output hike, oil price roars higher

Brent crude roared above $81 a barrel on the news that the group would not adjust its plan.

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 15:48

OPEC+ agreed on Monday to stick to an existing pact to hike oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November, despite consumer calls for more crude and surging prices that threaten an economic recovery from the pandemic.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, known as OPEC+, have been under pressure from big consumers, such as the United States and India, to add extra supplies after oil prices climbed 50% this year.

OPEC+ ministers "reconfirmed the production adjustment plan" previously agreed for adding 400,000 bpd in November, the group said in a statement issued after their online ministerial talks.

Brent crude roared above $81 a barrel on the news that the group would not adjust its plan, sending prices back to three-year highs and adding to inflationary pressures in the global economy. "There are calls for more of a production increase by OPEC+," an OPEC+ source had told Reuters ahead of Monday's ministerial talks. "We are scared of the fourth wave of corona, no one wants to make any big moves."

The group had agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 bpd a month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8 million bpd of existing production cuts, already much reduced from curbs that were in place during the worst of the pandemic.

A senior aide to U.S. President Joe Biden met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia on a range of issues last week, saying oil was "of concern". India, another big oil consumer, has pushed for more supply.

Reuters

More in this section

Record property investment levels as workers return to offices Record property investment levels as workers return to offices
Commuters Returning to work Covid recovery means Budget 2022 will be a juggling act
Ever Ace, The World's Largest Container Ship Departs From The Port Of Felixstowe Headwinds mounting for world economy into the final stretch of 2021
BRITAIN-BUSINESS-TRANSPORT-AVIATION

Global airlines see upturn amid huge Covid losses, says Walsh 

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices