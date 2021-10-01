Stay-at-home parents should be getting €49k a year

A recent survey tells you a lot about how we view stay-at-home parents in a post-pandemic world. The survey, commissioned by insurance and investments company Royal London and conducted by iReach, found that most Irish people would expect the average salary of a stay-at-home parent to come in at around €28,000 if they were to be paid.

Royal London has calculated however that this is a gross undervaluation of the estimated €49,000 it would cost to replace the duties these mothers and fathers perform on a daily basis.

The survey of 1,000 people throughout the country revealed how multiple lockdowns have changed people’s opinions of the role of parents who stay at home, with 42% of people saying that they believe the role is even more valuable than they had previously thought.

Karen Gallagher is interim head of proposition at Royal London. She points out that the succession of pandemic lockdowns and the widespread shift to working from home has meant that thousands of people have experienced a new way of day-to-day living.

“For people with children in particular, the new Monday to Friday daily routine has been a whole new world, particularly during the periods when no outside childcare was permitted.

“These people may well have developed a deeper understanding of the range of jobs involved in being a stay-at-home mam or dad. So it is perhaps unsurprising that more than four-in-10 people appreciate the role of the stay-at-home parent to a greater degree.

“Virtually none of our survey participants think less of the role now, so it looks like nobody walked away from this year thinking ‘stay-at-home parents have it easy’.”

According to the 2016 census, there are approximately 454,700 people in Ireland whose principal status is looking after the home or family. Of these, the vast majority are women (98%) although the number of men in this role nearly doubled in the 10 years up to 2016, rising from 4,900 to 9,200.

But when it comes to placing a monetary value on the work done by these stay-at-home parents, the majority of those surveyed underestimated the cost.

Respondents were asked the following question: “Studies have estimated the potential salary of the stay-at-home parent. How much do you believe it would cost to employ someone to perform the duties of a stay-at-home parent?”

“We revisit this question yearly,” says Ms Gallagher. “It seems people continue to underestimate how much it would cost to employ someone to do all the jobs a stay-at-home parent does.”

This year is no different. The most popular valuation is between €20,000 and €30,000. Based on calculations from real-world wage data, the figure is actually closer to €49,000.

“Interestingly, while 19% of women believed the cost to be more than €40,000, just 12% of men and 4% of 18–24-year-olds felt the same. That said, the youngest cohort (18-24), many of whom spent more time at home during Covid-19, had the highest proportion of respondents (59%) placing more value on the role of the stay-at-home parent.”

Royal London divided up the duties of a stay-at-home parent and researched the cost of replacing each one. These included things such as cooking, cleaning, teaching, childcare, and driving children to their various activities. The company’s calculations reveal that the annual cost of employing someone to do the household jobs normally done by a stay-at-home parent works out at €48,904.

“Despite the focus on parenting and family life that has resulted from the pandemic over the last year, we are still a long way off placing an accurate monetary valuation on the jobs and tasks carried out by stay-at-home parents. The average expected salary of €28,000 is significantly lower than the close to €49,000 we estimate as the economic cost in 2021, and lower again than the €48,946 reported by the CSO as the average earnings of a person in full-time employment during 2019.”

Ms Gallagher notes that it’s been a demanding year, particularly for parents with children of school age. There’s been a lot to juggle between work and homeschooling, not to mention coping with the effects of lockdown and a lack of social outlets.

“Everyone’s experience of the lockdowns has been different. For some parents, the increase in homeschooling and caring duties has been offset by the decrease in other duties, such as ferrying children and teens to sports clubs, lessons, classes, friend’s houses, etc...Other parents have understandably struggled with juggling work and other responsibilities with the often-endless list of tasks that have to be performed on a regular basis to keep a home running smoothly and all its occupants healthy and happy.”

The survey highlights that while people might have developed a greater understanding and appreciation of the role of stay-at-home parents, most have not fully reflected on the financial costs of what can be a very demanding job and one which lacks downtime and holidays as well as pay.

As workplaces around the country open up again, it will be interesting to see how the home/office split will evolve in a post-pandemic world. A just-published survey from the Association of Compliance Officers of Ireland (ACOI) has found that while 73% of organisations still have more than 75% of their staff working from home, that figure is expected to drop to 16% in 12 months’ time.

This is one of the strongest indications yet that for most people, things are more likely to return to their pre-Covid norms.