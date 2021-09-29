ESRI: Mistake if Ireland were to change wind goal amid blackout risks                     

Ireland should stick to the target of meeting most of its electricity from renewables despite regulators warning about the risks of blackouts in the coming years, a leading expert has said.

John Curtis, research professor at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), said it would be unwise to change the ambitious target to get 70% of electricity demand from renewables by 2030 on the back of potential shortages in the next few winters.

The comments come as grid operator EirGrid and the regulator, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), have said that power cuts in the coming years cannot be ruled out.

The regulators have ordered emergency gas-fuelled capacity to plug potential shortfalls after wind volumes this year were the lowest since the 1960s.

In the short term, an additional 300mw of emergency capacity will be added to the grid, and a further 2000mw in gas-powered capacity for the all-Ireland energy market.

The CRU has also highlighted that future electricity demand is "primarily" being driven by the requirements of data centres opening in the coming years.

However, Mr Curtis said the risks to winter supplies had been known for some time and the short-term challenge should not deflect the Government from its commitment to the tough 2030 renewables target.

The contribution to emissions of the emergency gas-fuelled capacity ordered by EirGrid and CRU may not be significant, he said.

The short-term supply issues was not signalling that Ireland should change the target and "any question of changing that target would be bad for developers and investors in renewable energy", Mr Curtis said.

"It may be challenging to achieve, but because it is policy and there are supports in place it lends certainty to that investment market," he said.

On data centres, Mr Curtis said they will not significantly affect demand this winter and in the future new data centres could be located closer to locations where the wind is generated, rather than being clustered as at present around Dublin.

Opposition politicians have called for the Government to control the opening of new data centres.

Meanwhile, industry group Wind Energy Ireland said the Government will need to act quickly to add wind renewables to the system.

"Separate auctions for onshore and offshore renewable energy were due to take place this year but have been postponed by the Government to late 2022," putting at risk the provision of 5000mw of offshore wind energy that the Government wants by 2030, the industry group said.

“We cannot ignore the growing urgency of the challenge we face. We need to speed up the development of renewable energy to avoid any scenario where we are looking at increased carbon emissions," said its chief executive Noel Cunniffe.

Separately, Energy Storage Ireland said Dublin and Stormont said infrastructure for back-up power supply is required.

“We absolutely need a back-up to renewable energy like wind and solar but it doesn’t have to be fossil fuels," said Bobby Smith at the all-Ireland industry group.