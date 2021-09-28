Former Aer Arann chief to lead Shannon Group board

Former Aer Arann Chief Executive, Pádraig Ó Céidigh, has been named as the new chairperson designate of the board of Shannon Group.
He takes up the role for a period of three years. As chairperson, he will be responsible for helping guide the Shannon Group out of the Covid pandemic that resulted in a decimation of passenger numbers through the airport.
Mr Ó Céidigh's background is in the aviation sector. He served as a senator from 2016 to 2020 and has previous board experience with Fáilte Ireland, RTÉ, and An Bord Iascaigh Mhara.
He takes over the role as chair from Rose Hynes who retired last year. In February, the Government did not proceed with the appointment of Aaron Forde as her replacement over unacceptable social media posts.
Minister for Transport, Éamon Ryan said Mr Ó Céidigh's appointment comes at a challenging time for Shannon Group and the aviation sector. “Pádraig brings a wealth of experience from the aviation sector, as an entrepreneur and as a board member, and I am confident that he will be a good fit in this role with Shannon Group."
Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group also congratulated Mr Ó Céidigh on his appointment. “Our focus now is on continuing to rebuild vital air services for the people and businesses in this region who rely on Shannon for air connectivity. We are doing this by working with our aviation partners to build on the success we have had to-date. There is a long journey ahead for aviation recovery, but I am confident that with the right supports and the hard work of the entire team here, we will see Shannon thrive again.”