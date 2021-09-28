Former Aer Arann chief to lead Shannon Group board

Pádraig Ó Céidigh will be responsible for guiding the Shannon Group out of the Covid pandemic
Former Aer Arann chief to lead Shannon Group board

New Shannon Group chairperson-designate  Pádraig Ó Céidigh.

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 14:53
Alan Healy

Former Aer Arann Chief Executive, Pádraig Ó Céidigh, has been named as the new chairperson designate of the board of Shannon Group. 

He takes up the role for a period of three years. As chairperson, he will be responsible for helping guide the Shannon Group out of the Covid pandemic that resulted in a decimation of passenger numbers through the airport.

Mr Ó Céidigh's background is in the aviation sector. He served as a senator from 2016 to 2020 and has previous board experience with Fáilte Ireland, RTÉ, and An Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

He takes over the role as chair from Rose Hynes who retired last year. In February, the Government did not proceed with the appointment of Aaron Forde as her replacement over unacceptable social media posts.

Minister for Transport, Éamon Ryan said Mr Ó Céidigh's appointment comes at a challenging time for Shannon Group and the aviation sector. “Pádraig brings a wealth of experience from the aviation sector, as an entrepreneur and as a board member, and I am confident that he will be a good fit in this role with Shannon Group."

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group also congratulated Mr Ó Céidigh on his appointment. “Our focus now is on continuing to rebuild vital air services for the people and businesses in this region who rely on Shannon for air connectivity. We are doing this by working with our aviation partners to build on the success we have had to-date. There is a long journey ahead for aviation recovery, but I am confident that with the right supports and the hard work of the entire team here, we will see Shannon thrive again.”

Read More

Ryanair to reopen Cork Airport base and restore 20 routes to UK and Europe

More in this section

What's behind the soaring cost of construction materials What's behind the soaring cost of construction materials
Lorry driver shortage Sales of jerry cans ’17 times higher than normal’ in UK amid fuel crisis
Bank of Ireland links bankers' pay cap to departure of CFO O'Grady Bank of Ireland links bankers' pay cap to departure of CFO O'Grady
Munster Business
Former Aer Arann chief to lead Shannon Group board

Budget 2022 calculator: What it all means for you and your business

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices