Hospitality sector wants expansion of work permit system

Front-of-house hospitality staff should be included in the State's work permits and visa system in order to address staffing challenges in the sector, the Restaurant Association of Ireland has said.

In its pre-budget submission, the RAI said all existing work permits should be extended and the scheme expanded to include hotel, restaurant, and bar managers.

"Anecdotally, businesses in hospitality are advising that staff members from within the EEA who returned home during the pandemic have not returned [to Ireland] and will not do so given the social welfare supports available to them in their own country and also the current vacancies for positions that they can fill there," the submission states.

The RAI also wants the retention of all wage supports, an extension of rates waivers, reductions in excise duty on alcohol, and the retention of the 9% VAT rate.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

"Continued wage supports are vital for the sector as the good weather and staycations end," said RAI chief executive Adrian Cummins.

"Financial supports to enable the sector to reemploy staff and adapt and grow until international tourism returns are paramount to ensuring the continued survival of the hospitality sector, a vital element of our domestic and international tourism offering.”

The RAI also said an increase in the tourism budget from €186m to €300m was needed. It said that a significant overseas marketing campaign is required to promote Ireland once again.

“Our members, including restaurants, gastropubs, cafés, and caterers have been economically flattened by the necessary public health restrictions over the last 18 months, and now that the sector is slowly reopening, albeit still restricted, our shift must now focus to sustaining and reviving the sector," said Mr Cummins.