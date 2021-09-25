Digital investors urged to study and weigh up the risks

Irish investors have gone digital. A just-published survey from the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has found that 56% of those surveyed make new investments online.

A further two in three (62%) said that online resources such as online banking and investment websites, blogs, social media, and financial news websites were their preferred means of seeking investment information.

Some 79% said they invest for better long-term returns on their money, while almost half (46%) were motivated to invest due to low interest rates.

On foot of the research, the CCPC is urging consumers to take steps to ensure they fully understand what they’re investing in before they risk their money.

The CCPC’s research shows that just over 36% of us hold some form of investment product, with one in six planning to make an investment over the next 12 months.

One in seven of those who do not hold any investments reported that they plan to make one within the next year.

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks and shares are the most popular investment option, with government or corporate bonds the second. It’s interesting to note that 11% of those with investments hold some kind of crypto-asset or cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin.

This increases to one in four (25%) among those aged 25-34, making this the most popular age group for crypto-assets and cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies are essentially virtual currencies. Each one is a small computer file stored inside an app called a digital wallet.

People can send currencies to each other using these wallet apps, and all transactions are recorded on a kind of public ledger called the blockchain.

Not all traders accept either Bitcoin, or any of the other digital currencies as payment for goods and services, and their value has been subject to wild fluctuations.

The CCPC survey also shows that 50% of investors surveyed have increased the number of investment products they hold over the past five years.

Under 35s were most likely to have increased their investment holding over that timeframe, compared to 34% of those over the age of 65.

When asked about where they go to find information about investing, 62% use online resources. This is in contrast to the 38% who use an adviser in a bank or some other type of investment company.

Younger investors are more inclined to use the internet for information.

Some 30% seek information from a friend or family member, while a similar cohort use an investment broker for information.

When it comes to making new investments, over half (56%) of investors surveyed said that the internet is their preferred means of doing so.

A quarter of this cohort said they make new investments either through an online trading or financial provider app.

Online investing options are preferred by those aged under 35.

More than a third of this group says they would use an online trading platform like eToro, or XTB.

A similar number would use an online financial services provider, such as Revolut. In contrast, 22% would choose to invest through a bank or investment company. Only a tenth of those in this group would use a broker.

When it comes to motivation, almost half said they were motivated to invest due to current low interest rates.

As much as 26% invested ‘for personal enjoyment’, admitting they like dabbling in different types of investments. This figure rises to almost half of those under 35, who cited experimentation as a key motivator for investing.

Taxes and fees

Not everybody has a full understanding of the taxes and fees you become liable for when you invest. Some 17% of investors admitted they don’t understand these, while two in five said that they don’t closely monitor the performance of their investments. Those aged under 45 were more likely to say that they closely monitor the performance of their investments.

Grainne Griffin is director of communications with the CCPC. She says that the process of investing is becoming increasingly digitised, and most significantly among younger age groups.

“While investing online may be easier and sometimes cheaper, we would urge consumers to take the time to look for key information, including who they are buying from, before they invest their money,” she said.

“It is clear that an environment of negative interest rates is attracting consumers to investment products in the hopes of securing better long-term returns.”

Complexities

She adds that while this is understandable, it’s important that consumers are aware that investment products can often be highly complex, so it’s vital to understand the type of product you’re investing in.

“Additionally, consumers must also be aware that while they may see the potential for better returns in crypto-assets, the risks can also be much higher compared with traditional products, increasing the probability of losing some, or indeed all of their money.

“While many aspects of our lives have moved online, when it comes to investing, without the proper advice, support and guidance, there is a danger that some consumers could find themselves in a financially precarious position where they have invested in a product that does not suit their needs, is too risky given their circumstances, or where they have invested money that really they can’t afford to lose.

"Consumers need to be very clear on how their investment product works, if it is regulated and any taxes and fees that may apply.

"We would strongly encourage anyone considering investing to get financial advice beforehand.”