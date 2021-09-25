Digital investors urged to study and weigh up the risks

Some 30% seek information from a friend or family member, while a similar cohort use an investment broker for information.
Online investing options are preferred by those aged under 35.
- Seek expert financial advice to make sure you’re making the best financial decisions for your needs. Investment products can be complex, so it’s important to understand what you’re signing up for.
- Make sure to invest with a regulated financial advisor, broker, bank or investment firm, otherwise you will not have access to the investor compensation scheme if they go out of business, or to the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman.
- Assess your risk appetite so that you understand your attitude to risk before investing, and make sure that the investments you choose reflect your risk appetite. If you deal with a regulated entity, they will carry out a risk assessment before you invest.
- Remember that crypto-assets (including cryptocurrencies) are largely unregulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, or other central banks in the EU. This means that not only is there a higher risk that you could lose your money, but you have little or no consumer protections.
- Taxes & fees may apply so make sure you fully understand how much you will have to pay in fees and taxes before you invest.