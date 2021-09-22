Britain tells its food industry to prepare for CO2 gas price shock

Britain has warned its food producers to prepare for a 400% rise in carbon dioxide prices after extending emergency state support to avert a shortage of poultry and meat triggered by soaring costs of wholesale natural gas.

Natural gas prices have spiked this year as economies reopened from Covid-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe, sending shockwaves through industries reliant on the energy source.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a by-product of the fertilizer industry - Britain's main source of CO2 - where natural gas is the biggest input cost. Industrial gas companies, including Linde, Air Liquide and Air Products and Chemicals, get their CO2 mainly from fertilizer plants.

Losing fizz

The natural gas price surge has forced some UK fertiliser plants to shut in recent weeks, leading to a shortage of CO2 used to put the fizz into beer and sodas and stun poultry and pigs before slaughter.

As CO2 stocks dwindled, Britain struck a deal with US company CF Industries, which supplies some 60% of Britain's CO2, to restart production at two plants that were shut because they had become unprofitable due to the gas price rise.

"We need the market to adjust, the food industry knows there's going to be a sharp rise in the cost of carbon dioxide," UK Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News.

It would have to accept that the price of CO2 would rise sharply, to around £1,000 ($1,365) a tonne from £200 a tonne, Mr Eustice said, adding: "So a big, sharp rise."

The three-week support for CF would cost "many millions, possibly tens of millions but it's to underpin some of those fixed costs" he said.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK government was giving CF the difference between its total production costs and what it receives from the sale of CO2.

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who also serves as energy minister, told MPs he was confident the country could also secure other sources of the gas.

It was not immediately clear how the state intervention by one of Europe's most traditionally laissez-faire governments would affect the price of fertiliser - another key cost for food producers - and whether or not it would stoke demands from other energy-heavy industries for similar state support.

Christmas shortages

UK ministers, including Mr Johnson, have repeatedly brushed aside suggestions there could be shortages of traditional Christmas fare such as roast turkey, though some suppliers have warned of them.

Mr Kwarteng has said there would be no return to the 1970s when Britain was plagued by power cuts.

But the boss of supermarket Iceland said the temporary deal to supply CO2 would not solve food industry problems.