Coach tour operators warn of 'considerable' job losses and no recovery in next 12 months
Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 17:44
Geoff Percival

Coach tour operators have called for more government support, with more than 80% of providers not expected to financially recover inside the next 12 months and nearly three-quarters warning of “considerable” job losses.

"Having witnessed the complete decimation of their businesses over the past 18 months, for many operators, the balance sheets are becoming increasingly unstable, with no certainty on the horizon,” said Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland (CTTC) chairperson John Halpenny.

The CTTC has called for supplementary support to be made available for the industry in next month’s budget, in instances where the last funding made available to operators was for 2020. 

The group also wants to see a resumption of the Business Continuity Scheme for coach tourism on a contingency basis for 2022.

A CTTC survey, undertaken for its pre-budget submission, shows that 93% of coach tour operators feel their business has been significantly impacted by travel restrictions on international visitors – with all noting a “substantial” decline in bookings.

All respondents said more needs to be done to improve confidence levels in public transport after the pandemic.

“While the results of the survey will be of little surprise to many, they nonetheless offer a striking assertion of the bleak prospects facing the coach tourism industry at present," Mr Halpenny said.

"Realistically, we are facing a scenario whereby most coach tour operators will not be able to meaningfully resume their services until June 2022," he said.

Tourismcoach tours#transportOrganisation: Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland
