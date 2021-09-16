Coach tour operators warn of 'considerable' job losses and no recovery in next 12 months

Coach tour operators have called for more government support, with more than 80% of providers not expected to financially recover inside the next 12 months and nearly three-quarters warning of “considerable” job losses.

"Having witnessed the complete decimation of their businesses over the past 18 months, for many operators, the balance sheets are becoming increasingly unstable, with no certainty on the horizon,” said Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland (CTTC) chairperson John Halpenny.