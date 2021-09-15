2022 will be a critical year for normalising the economy - Chamber

Business measures alone won’t provide the stability needed to move beyond the pandemic and infrastructure, housing and education investments are essential the pre-Budget submission from Cork Chamber states.

The business representative body said 2022 will be a critical year for normalising the economy following two years of suppression and turmoil related to the pandemic.

"Infrastructure, housing, business supports, education and training must be key components tackled by Government," Seamus Downey, the chair of the Chamber's Budget Committee said. "Quality of life, sustainability and equality must define all decisions made. If we do not substantially address the climate crisis, this generation will be on the wrong side of history, creating a legacy that could undermine every step of progress made since the foundation of the state."

According to the submission, Cork Chamber said a clear pathway for the future of supports such as the EWSS and rates waivers must be established and said the reduced VAT rate for the hospitality sector must continue until 2023.

Other submissions include:

A reduction of the Capital Gains Tax rate of 33% to 25% for non-passive investment

Increase the lifetime limit of €1m in qualifying capital gains under Entrepreneur Relief

Expand and simplify eligibility criteria for the R&D tax credit rate to medium-sized enterprises.

To retain certainty and stability in the Irish corporate tax regime by engaging in the established OECD process, as well as the development of an Action Plan for Trade.

“This budget must provide clarity to business on how supports will evolve for those most effected but it must also look to the future of supports, to growing and expanding our indigenous base and creating stability for FDI. R&D, capital gains tax and entrepreneur relief must be improved with haste," Mr Downey said.

Chamber President Paula Cogan said: “Infrastructural commitments such as CMATS must be secured in this budget, alongside a more forceful move towards clean renewable energy via floating offshore and hydrogen. Alongside this, the commitments in Housing for All must be supported by budgetary measures to ensure no stone is left unturned in the delivery of vibrant new communities in our urban areas.

The submission said the lack of viability of apartments continues to be a major challenge for the delivery of density targets set out in Ireland 2040, consigning the region exclusively to reliance on lower density models of development. "In Cork, no private apartment development has been brought to construction since the last economic cycle over a decade ago," it states.

The Chamber said a reduced rate of VAT on residential construction activity to 5% for the period up to 2030 was needed.

In relation to stimulus, Cork Chamber said the Small Benefits Exemption should be extended to allow employers to give a voucher in 2021 up to the value of €1,000, which can be drawn down in two parts, on a tax-free basis, and will stimulate retail spend in local economies.

The Chamber also wants reform of the “Stay and Spend” tax credit for the tourism and hospitality sector and immediately replace it with a form of local voucher that can be spent on tourism and hospitality for a defined period of time, targeted at the ‘shoulder season’.

In relation to education and skills, the Chamber said support was essential for capital projects critical to the long-term competitiveness of the MTU and UCC, including the UCC Business School, Tyndall, and the sports facilities at the MTU Bishopstown Campus.