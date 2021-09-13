Construction activity growth slowed for third consecutive month in August

The main growth area, in August, was in house building; but there were also increases in commercial and civil engineering construction projects. Picture: Pexels

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 08:52
Geoff Percival

Construction growth slowed for the third consecutive month in August, but remained strong, according to a survey.

Ulster Bank’s monthly construction index – seen as one of the main health barometers for the sector – measured its lowest reading, in August, since Covid restrictions on building sites were lifted.

It was down from 62.8 points in July to 57.5 in August. Anything above the neutral 50 point mark indicates a sector in growth mode, rather than decline.

“The rate of expansion did ease for the third consecutive month in August, but from what was an exceptional pace recorded immediately after the sector’s reopening,” said Simon Barry, Ulster Bank’s chief economist in the Republic.

New business orders increased for the fifth straight month thanks to fewer restrictions and stronger customer demand; and building firms saw the fastest increase in staffing levels since May.

The main growth area, in August, was in house building; but there were also increases in commercial and civil engineering construction projects.

However, companies were also affected by supply chain disruption. A combination of global material shortages and Brexit disruption caused project time delays unseen before the start of the pandemic.

“Supply-chain developments continue to represent a notable headwind for construction firms, with the August survey again picking up evidence of material shortages and supply-chain disruption,” Mr Barry said.

