France hints that global corporate tax compromise with Ireland is possible

French finance minister Bruno le Maire said he was convinced a compromise could be found with Ireland to get it on board to back an international agreement for a global minimum corporate tax.

Ireland, the European headquarters for many of the world's largest multinationals, has so far declined to sign up to the agreement struck by 134 of 139 negotiating countries, primarily baulking at a proposed minimum rate of at least 15%, higher than its low 12.5% rate.