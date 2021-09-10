EU finance ministers call for realistic debt exit plan as part of budget rule changes

EU finance ministers have said changes to EU budget rules, now under review, should support investment in the post-pandemic economy and allow for a more realistic path in cutting some countries' huge public debts
EU finance ministers call for realistic debt exit plan as part of budget rule changes

Finance ministers from the 27-nation bloc have started discussions during a two-day summit in the Slovenian town of Brdo on how to amend the rules to better fit changed economic realities once they are reinstated from 2023. File picture

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 14:02
Jan Strupczewski and Michael Nienaber

EU finance ministers have said changes to EU budget rules, now under review, should support investment in the post-pandemic economy and allow for a more realistic path in cutting some countries' huge public debts.

Finance ministers from the 27-nation bloc have started discussions during a two-day summit in the Slovenian town of Brdo on how to amend the rules to better fit changed economic realities once they are reinstated from 2023.

"We will need a debt reduction path that is realistic for all member states. We need to balance fiscal sustainability with the need to support the economic recovery," European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said.

The rules, which set limits on borrowing by European governments to protect the value of the euro, are suspended until the end of 2022 to give member states more leeway in fighting the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussions on changing them are likely to last well into next year, but some common themes are already emerging, such as the need to protect government investment, usually the first victim of any expenditure cuts during crises.

"We need to avoid what happened in the previous crisis when public investments year by year reached level zero," EU economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

• Reuters

Read More

ECB raises eurozone growth and inflation forecasts

More in this section

Brexit Britain losing trade links with Germany as Brexit bites deeper
Diet Coke stock Fizzy drinks and crisps remain Ireland's top selling consumer brands, despite Covid spike in healthier options
Coronavirus Donohoe to eliminate Ireland's emergency borrowing over next two budgets
eubudget rules#covid-19
Woman in Krakow old town using digital wallet for smart watch payment

July sees record contactless payments by consumers

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices