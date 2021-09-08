Airports enjoying post-lockdown bounce as Cork prepares to close

IRISH airports are reporting a steady return of air traffic and passenger numbers since restrictions on non-essential travel were lifted in July.

New traffic figures also show that in recent days, for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the average weekly air traffic in Ireland reached 50% of 2019 levels.

More than 500 flights are now operating in and out of Ireland each day. However, data from Eurocontrol shows that despite the steady increase, Ireland remains close to the bottom of the table for returning flight numbers, with countries like Spain, Italy, and France now operating at more than 70% of their 2019 levels of traffic.

Passenger numbers through Cork Airport last month — the first full months since restrictions were lifted — reached 74,000, almost twice the 40,000 that used the airport last August. However, it remains significantly down on the 297,000 passengers who travelled through Cork in August 2019.

In January, when Ireland was impacted by severe Covid infection numbers, Cork Airport had just two airlines operating flights — one Aer Lingus flight to Heathrow and a KLM flight to Amsterdam. Currently, six airlines now operate 20 routes from Cork. Pre-Covid, there were nine airlines operating flights on a total of 50 routes.

Minister of State with the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, visited Shannon Airport this week to see first-hand the operations since the recommencement of international travel.

Aer Lingus flight EI898 takes off for Faro from Cork airport. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

There are currently 72 weekly flights operating through Shannon up to the end of October. Aer Lingus, which had ceased all flights through Shannon during the lockdown, has now resumed flights to Heathrow. Ryanair also announced plans recently to base a second aircraft at Shannon.

“Last week alone, passenger numbers were up by approximately 130% on the same period on 2020, and the airport has seen an 84% rise since the lifting of restrictions,” said Ms Naughton.

“While these are encouraging numbers, I am aware that this is only the beginning of recovery for aviation.”

Kerry Airport held its AGM last week where chief executive John Mulhern said passengers were returning in “significant” numbers. Dublin Airport saw almost 1.3m passengers last month, and while the figures show growth, the numbers remain 63% below pre-pandemic

levels.

The return to growth in Cork Airport’s traffic will end this week, however, with the airport to shut for 10 weeks on Monday as the runway reconstruction project gets under way. An empty Aer Lingus aircraft flying to Shannon on Sunday evening will be the last departure until the airport reopens on Monday, November 22.

Kevin Cullinane, spokesperson for the DAA, which operates Cork and Dublin airports, said that while

traffic is improving at Cork, this remains the best time to carry out the works.

“When the pandemic brought in restrictions, we moved to have this project brought forward,” he said.

“We went to our board and the Government to source funding and began the procurement process. From the time we got a commitment to where we are now is 12 months. Normally a project like this would take at least three years.

“Carrying out the works now, over 10 weeks, will also impact fewer passengers.

CEO Shannon Group Mary Considine with minister of State Hildegarde Naughton at Shannon Airport recently. Picture: Arthur Ellis

“We estimate that 20,000 potential passengers will be impacted by the closure. However, based on the commitments from airlines, we expect 1.5m passengers through Cork next year. To carry out the works then would impact a far greater number of travellers.”

Business groups in Cork have said they understand the nature of the airport closure. Pat Dawson, the CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association, said he understood the reasoning behind the works, but said travellers have been impacted.

“I know of several golf groups who were booked for Spain who are now going out of Shannon instead,” he said.

“However, we understand there is no good time for works like this, and there would always be an impact.

“And from the bookings, we have seen we do see a strong recovery for Cork Airport into the future once the works are finished.”

Cork Chamber chief executive Conor Healy said that they do not see a return to any significant business travel for a number of months.

“While it will have some impact, the work is being done at a point in time where the minimum number of passengers would be impacted,” he said.

“There will be some impact with regard to inbound tourism. Those who may have sought to travel out of Cork for leisure will be impacted.

“However, in terms of business, the reality there will be very limited levels of business travel up to the end of the year.

“In fact, the alternative was to carry out the runway works at night over a much longer period. This would have a greater impact on business travel, as it would mean the possible reduction of early morning and late-night flights in and out of Cork.”

The €40m runway reconstruction project is being carried out by French engineering firm Colas.