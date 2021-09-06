Traffic and empty buildings raised as key issues for Tipperary businesses

The overwhelming number of businesses in Tipperary town want to see traffic on the N24 road diverted around the area with more than a quarter specifically favouring a new bypass road.

The traffic situation was one of the main issues raised by businesses in the key survey that also raised concerns around derelict buildings and a lack of investment,

One in three businesses said traffic congestion was their first impression of the town with 85% of respondents saying the traffic between Cahir and Limerick should be diverted away from the main streets.

The research was carried out by Red C Research on behalf of The Heritage Council and Tipperary Town Chamber, as part of the Collaborative Town Centre Health Check (CTCHC) Programme. A total of 61 Tipperary Town businesses took part in the survey.

The findings show that four out of five businesses in the town have seen their profits fall during the Covid-19 pandemic. For almost three out of ten business owners, this has meant a decline in turnover and profitability of more than 50%.

Despite these challenges, more than half of those surveyed believe trading will improve over the next two years (55%), while one in eight suggests it will get worse. Increased consumer spending is the largest driver of optimism.

Just over half of respondents maintain the town lacks sufficient amenities for families (51%). Some 74% of respondents would like to see more playgrounds and 42% would like to see more activities for families. Music festivals (38%) and street performances (34%) are the favoured way to attract more visitors, according to the findings.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, said the community in Tipperary town has responded to the challenge facing many Irish towns in a proactive and creative way.

“By engaging in the CTCHC template with The Heritage Council, they now have the vital data that they need to re-imagine and to co-create a shared vision towards the heritage-led regeneration of this important town. It is through sustained collaborative actions that the town will once again become vibrant and vital and be a fun, inclusive place for social, economic and cultural engagement.”

Rita Fenton, Vice-Chair of Tipperary Town Chamber, said: “Tipperary Chamber looks forward to continued collaboration with all the stakeholders involved in this innovative project to maximise the opportunities for this historic market town, ensuring it continues to prosper and grow for the benefit of the county and the wider region.”