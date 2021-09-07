'Sausage war' truce expected to continue as post-brexit trade talks continue

EU rules prevent chilled meat products being imported into the single market
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in London yesterday for the first in-person trade mission by Ireland since the onset of the pandemic. It continues to Paris today and Berlin tomorrow. 

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 06:06
Alan Healy

The implementation of full post-Brexit checks on goods crossing from Britain to the North is set to be delayed further as talks continue between the UK government and the European Union.

An announcement on the extension of the Northern Ireland Protocol grace periods allowing a range of products to continue being shipped across the Irish Sea is expected early next week.

EU rules prevent chilled meat products being imported into the single market and the terms of the North's post-Brexit arrangements mean following Brussels' regulations. Shipments could have been halted when the current extension to the grace period expires at the end of September.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he expected an extension to the current grace periods. "I think there is a high probability that it will happen, we are certainly open to it," he told BBC Radio.

Trade mission to three European capitals

Mr Varadkar said he expected the EU would agree to an extension in order to allow "deep and meaningful" talks about the protocol.

The UK government hinted that an announcement on a further extension would come soon, meaning the truce in the so-called "sausage war" with Brussels will continue.

The Tánaiste was speaking while on a trade mission to London yesterday, the first in-person trade mission since the onset of the pandemic. The mission continues to Paris today and Berlin tomorrow.

Accompanying the Tánaiste on the trade mission, Enterprise Ireland’s chief executive, Leo Clancy, said the UK and Eurozone are strategically important markets for Irish exporters. 

"Combined, the UK and Eurozone represented 52% of total client exports in 2020, with exports of €13.35bn."

• Additional reporting PA

