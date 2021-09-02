GDP surge of 6.3% 'will reassure Government ahead of October's budget'

The Irish economy expanded at the fastest rate in Europe in the spring quarter boosted by the multinationals and the start of the lifting of restrictions that helped lift domestic spending.

GDP increased 6.3% in the three months to the end of June compared with the previous quarter, reflecting the continuing strong growth from the foreign-owned pharma and communications corporate giants based here, as well as the bounce back from the Covid health restrictions that increased domestic consumption, CSO statisticians said.

The economy grew by over 16% in the first six months this year from the first half of 2020, the period covering the first economic lockdown of the Covid-19 crisis.

Significantly, activity is 21% higher than at the first half of 2019 when there were no Covid effects.

The figures will increase the confidence of the Government ahead of October’s budget that the economy is on course for a very strong rebound from the pandemic.

Austin Hughes, chief economist at KBC Bank Ireland said the figures showed “a dramatic” and broad-based increase in activity, including the multinationals and the domestic-facing economy, that means the Government faces few constraints in October.

Consumption remains below pre-pandemic levels but “the overall story is the amazing multinational machine”, Mr Hughes said. He predicts GDP will surge 15% this year.

The detailed CSO figures show the areas of the economy dominated by the multinationals again grew the fastest but the domestic-facing sectors such as construction also did well as the restrictions started to lift.

The 6.3% growth in GDP which takes account of the multinationals compared with the 8.4% expansion in the alternative economic measure, modified domestic demand which more accurately reflects activity in the domestic economy.

However, the figures again underlined the significant role multinationals play in the Irish economy.

A study by the CSO investigated the working parts of the two high growth areas dominated by the multinationals.

In pharmaceuticals, the components include manufacturing, biologics, bulk-dose manufacturing, research and development, and global business operations, the CSO said.

According to the analysis, activity in information and communications in Ireland is made up of software licensing, web-based services, product research and development, software development and distribution, as well as product localisation.