Banking group sees significant increase in new home starts amid strong demand                  

Banking and Payments Federation Ireland has said 22,000 new homes will likely be built this year
The building of 27,300 new units got underway in the 12 months to the end of June.

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 08:12
Eamon Quinn

Recovery for the construction industry from the Covid-19 crisis will lead to a significant increase in the building of new homes, as demand remains elevated, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland has said. 

The banking industry group said 22,000 new homes will likely be built this year and predicts a sharp increase is in the pipeline based on figures that the building of 27,300 new units got underway in the 12 months to the end of June. 

Strong demand for housing is reflected in figures showing 26,000 applications for the Government’s Help to Buy scheme in the first seven months, said BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes. 

Many economists have said that 35,000 new homes are required to be built each year over multiple years to make inroads into the housing crisis.

Official figures show house prices have risen 7% this year and rents have risen sharply.           

Irish manufacturing boom continues despite global supply disruption

