Economic confidence amongst Irish CEOs back to pre-pandemic levels 

More than 80% of CEOs see non-organic means as their main growth strategy after the pandemic 
Irish CEOs still see the physical office being a focal point of their business in a post-pandemic crisis world.

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 08:03
Geoff Percival

Confidence has returned to pre-pandemic levels in the boardroom, with more than 70% of Irish-based company chief executives optimistic about growth in the domestic economy, according to a survey.

That level of confidence is up from 56% just 12 months ago, according to KPMG’s latest Irish CEO Outlook report.

More than 80% of CEOs see non-organic means — joint-ventures, strategic alliances, M&A activity — as their main growth strategy after the pandemic, with 44% saying they are likely to undertake a major acquisition.

Nearly two-thirds of Irish CEOs said that most of their employees will be working remotely at least two or more days a week, significantly higher than their global peers.

But, the future of the office is safe, with the vast majority of companies still seeing it as the focal point of their business.

More than half of CEOs have seen increased stress on their supply chain during the pandemic and supply chain resilience, along with cyber and digital disruption are seen as being the key long-term risks for Irish businesses.

“CEOs are less likely to see it as necessary to downsize their physical footprint since last year as some of the challenges experienced with remote working have highlighted the value that offices bring in building culture, enabling coaching and facilitating collaboration and innovation,” said Seamus Hand, KPMG Ireland managing partner.

