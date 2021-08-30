750,000 tenants risk eviction in US as Covid rental controls end, says Goldman Sachs

Landlords may evict roughly 750,000 US households by the end of the year, as lapsing eviction bans and high demand for rental housing push property owners to remove tenants, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.

Currently, as many as 3.5m households are behind on rent, with landlords owed as much as $17bn (€14.3bn), the analysts estimated. Delinquent renters have been able to remain in their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the US Supreme Court lifted a federal ban on evictions last week, and remaining state and local moratoriums are slated to expire later this year.