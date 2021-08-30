750,000 tenants risk eviction in US as Covid rental controls end, says Goldman Sachs

Wave of evictions is expected across the United States as bans on evictions lapse and demand for rental housing stays high
Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 20:56
Patrick Clark

Landlords may evict roughly 750,000 US households by the end of the year, as lapsing eviction bans and high demand for rental housing push property owners to remove tenants, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. 

Currently, as many as 3.5m households are behind on rent, with landlords owed as much as $17bn (€14.3bn), the analysts estimated. Delinquent renters have been able to remain in their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the US Supreme Court lifted a federal ban on evictions last week, and remaining state and local moratoriums are slated to expire later this year.

Rent relief of $47bn approved

Congress authorised almost $47bn in rental relief to compensate landlords for lost payments, but state and local governments have been slow to get the funds to those in need. Meanwhile, shortages of for-sale and rental housing mean rents as properties become vacant.

Rents on newly-signed leases in the US surged 17% in July when compared to what the prior tenant paid, reaching the highest level on record, according to RealPage.

A surge in evictions would create new inventory of available rental housing, partially offsetting rapidly rising housing costs, according to Goldman. 

It may also slow job growth and household consumption, but the implications for public health and Covid-19 infections are probably more severe, the analysts wrote. 

• Bloomberg

