After Storm Ida, oil markets to refocus on Covid-19 and supply

Global oil prices slipped, giving up an earlier rally to a four-week high, as Hurricane Ida weakened after forcing shutdowns of US Gulf oil production, and Opec+ group of oil producers looked set to go ahead with a planned oil output increase.

Within 12 hours of coming ashore, the storm had weakened into a Category 1 hurricane. Nearly all offshore Gulf oil production, or 1.74m barrels per day, was suspended in advance of the storm.

Gulf of Mexico producers shut in more than 1.7m barrels a day of crude output — about 15% of the total for the US — ahead of the storm. Brent crude was down 26 cents at $72.44 (€61.43), having reached almost $73.70 (€62.50) earlier, the highest since early August.

"Hurricane Ida will dictate oil's near-term direction," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda. "If Ida weakens and its path of destruction is lower than expected, oil's rally will temporarily lose momentum here."

While crude fell on anticipation of a quick supply recovery, US petrol was up almost 2% as power outages added to refinery closures on the Gulf coast and traders weighed the possibility of prolonged disruptions.

"It's still early days," said Vivek Dhar, analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Oil products, like gasoline and diesel, are likely to see prices rise more acutely from refinery outages especially if there are difficulties in bringing refineries and pipelines back online.

Brent has rallied 40% this year, supported by supply cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as Opec+, and some demand recovery from last year's pandemic-induced collapse.

Opec+ meets on Wednesday to discuss a scheduled 400,000 bpd increase in its oil output, in what would be a further easing of the record output cuts made last year.

Opec delegates say they expect the increase to go ahead, although Kuwait's oil minister said on Sunday it could be reconsidered.

Oil markets were buffeted last week as traders anticipated the storm’s effects.

“We expect a more rapid return of oil production than refining production in the region,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

It’s too early to determine how long refineries in the region will remain shut, they said.

Both crude oil and gasoline have been hit by volatile trading this month as investors weighed the challenge to consumption posed by the resurgence of the pandemic in parts of Asia, the US, and Europe.

“The market will be looking at the product stocks and the risks of onshore damage from Ida,” said Matt Stanley, a senior broker at Star Fuels in Dubai.

“Now that the storm has made landfall, it looks like the worst is past for the offshore platforms and over the next couple of days operators can look at getting those back up,” Mr Stanley said.

The focus for crude markets is now shifting back to the virus and Opec+, he said.

Reuters, Bloomberg