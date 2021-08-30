Survey raises doubts about consumer spending splurge in coming months

A new survey has put into question the prospects for a huge spending splurge following the lifting of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions after finding that consumers will likely be much more conservative about running down their savings in the coming months than once thought.
Permanent TSB and market researcher Kantar found that most people plan to continue to save, while a quarter of consumers in the survey say they plan to increase their savings, and not run them down.
"While many economists have predicted a savings-fuelled spending boom in the coming months, respondents to this research indicated a more conservative outlook," Permanent TSB said.
"On average, respondents indicated that they would spend just over a quarter of their new savings in the coming three months and planned to hold-on to the rest.
"This attitude is linked to age with younger respondents expected to spend a higher proportion of their savings and older respondents less," the bank said.
Spending on holidays, home improvements, and entertainment feature in the plans for consumers who say they will spend in the next three months.
“There has been an assumption that once the economy re-opened, that consumers would rush to spend their Covid savings. This research suggests that may not happen. Retailers may have to fight harder than they thought to persuade consumers to cash-in their savings,” said Leontia Fannin, head of corporate affairs at Permanent TSB.
“It is instructive to note that following on from our lockdown confinement, planning ahead for holidays and home improvements takes priority – we feel the need to experience something different, but have also re-evaluated our relationship with our living spaces over the past 18 months," said Paul Moran, associate director at Kantar.