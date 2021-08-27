German election looms: A guide to pledges on tax, housing, and climate

Germany’s September 26 election is fast approaching and with Angela Merkel stepping aside it’s one of the most unpredictable national votes in decades.

The Social Democrats, whose hopes lie with current finance minister Olaf Scholz, have mounted an unexpected comeback and are vying with the conservative bloc to lead Europe’s biggest economy.

Mr Scholz is more popular than Christian Democratic Union (CDU) chairman Armin Laschet, who is running for the conservatives and has mounted a gaffe-prone campaign that has dented support for the alliance.

The Greens, led by Annalena Baerbock, have also lost ground and are running third, ahead of the liberal Free Democrats, led by Christian Lindner, a potential kingmaker because the group could be needed to secure a parliamentary majority in a ruling coalition.

Two other parties — the anti-capitalist Left party, and the far-right Alternative for Germany — are almost certain to remain in opposition.

Main parties' tax policies

Here’s a look at some of the policies of the main parties, from taxes to housing.

On taxes, the CDU and the CSU are ruling out tax increases and want to ease the burden on low- and middle-income earners, while scrapping a so-called solidarity levy originally introduced to finance the reconstruction of the former communist East.

They also intend to cap taxes on corporate profit at 25%.

By contrast, the Greens are proposing an increase in the personal top tax rate to 48% from 42%, as well as levies on capital gains and wealth.

Meanwhile, tech companies such as Google and Facebook would be subject to a digital tax. Overall tax cuts are rejected.

The SPD is also eyeing tax increases, increasing levies for the rich, including by reinstating a wealth tax and sees no broad leeway for tax cuts.

The FDP wants to cut taxes for companies and high earners, with an overall taxation level for companies. The party seeks a a top tax rate of 42%, in effect from incomes of €90,000.

The FDP also wants a negative profit tax, to be paid out to companies to cover liquidity needs. The solidarity tax for the east should be scrapped.

Return to a balanced budget

On fiscal policy, the CDU-led bloc aims for a quick return to a balanced budget.

The Greens want a 10-year investment programme worth €500bn and the SPD seeks to continue major investments with a looser approach to balancing budgets.

The FDP wants to reduce debt to 60% of economic output as soon as possible. Unnecessary state shareholdings and all shares in companies have to be sold — especially government stakes in Deutsche Post and Deutsche Telekom, it says.

On housing, the CDU/CSU aim for the construction of 1.5m new apartments by 2025. The Greens want to introduce a rent cap for small businesses and the SPD wants to limit rent increases in areas with housing shortages to be in line with inflation.

On climate, the CDU-led bloc supports climate protection in tandem with sustainable growth.

The Greens want only emissions-free cars registered from 2030, and hope short-haul flights will become superfluous.

The SDP seeks carbon neutrality for electricity production by 2040 and the FDP wants to promote new technologies as a means to counter climate change.

On state pensions and welfare, the CDU bloc says the retirement age for pensioners must not be lowered. The Greens want to raise social aid by at least €50 per person.

In the medium term, longer-term unemployment benefits should be replaced by a guaranteed security payment. They also seek an increase of the minimum wage to €12 from €9.50.

The SPD wants longer-term unemployment aid to become a so-called citizen’s income. It says the minimum wage should be raised to €12.

