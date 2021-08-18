An Post extends financial services offering with banking app and kids' current account

An Post, which is targeting a push into the mortgage market next year, has further extended its financial services offering with the launch of an app for its An Post Money brand and a current account for people aged between seven and 15.

An Post Retail head Debbie Byrne said the app and the kids’ account products were “industry leading”.

‘‘We are committed to offering An Post Money customers a better experience to manage their everyday banking needs, enabling them to take control of their finances and build better financial habits,” she said.

She said the kids’ account would give youngsters financial literacy and independence, while new app features would be added over the coming months,

Earlier this year, Ms Byrne said An Post Money is becoming established as a “challenger” in the retail banking space.

Residential mortgages

It plans to begin providing residential mortgages, through collaboration with an underwriting partner, next year and start lending to SMEs. It already has partnerships in place with AIB and Bank of Ireland.

An Post group chief executive David McRedmond said, shortly after the announcements of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland exiting the Republic, there was “no better opportunity” for An Post to extend its presence in the financial services market.

Mr McRedmond also recently said the future of An Post’s branch network was bright, although further post office closures would be “inevitable”.

The network will develop through a co-location model, with post offices housed within supermarkets and convenience stores, while a number of non-viable standalone offices will shut.