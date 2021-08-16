Delta variant sends global shares and oil lower          

A rising number of Delta cases and fears of the global economic fallout from restrictions in China, Japan, and Australia came back to haunt markets, sending stocks and crude oil lower.

European shares followed a surprise slowdown in China's economic indicators, with the Stoxx-600 index down by 0.5%, while the price of Brent crude slid $2.20 to $68.38 a barrel.

In Ireland, AIB lost almost 2% and Bank of Ireland fell 1.2%. Dalata Hotel Group slid 4.5%, while Ryanair fell by less than 1%.

"Concerns over extended lockdowns in Japan and Australia build on a morning of Chinese data which served to highlight the detrimental impact such restrictions have upon the economic outlook," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online broker IG.

"While China remains at the forefront of the economic recovery, the re-imposition of economic restrictions in response to rising Delta cases does dampen growth expectations," Mr Mahony said.

Chinese factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply in July, data showed, missing expectations as flooding and fresh outbreaks of Covid-19 disrupted business activity.

"(Concerns) about the spread of the Delta variant in China and the effects this will have on oil demand are continuing to weigh on prices," Commerzbank said in a note.

Doubts about the speed of economic recovery were also heightened after US consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest in a decade, a University of Michigan survey showed late last week.

"The expectation is that Delta could be slowing things down...the concern is how much more, not only in China but also around the globe, could be affected by the Delta variant and that is still yet to be decided," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

A 10-day run of gains for European stocks came to a halt on Monday following a surprise slowdown in the Chinese economic indicators, with commodity-linked stocks falling the most.

Oil and mining stocks fell about 1.5% each as commodity prices took a hit after Chinese data raised concerns about faltering demand in the world's major consumer of metals and oil.

China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July as new Covid-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations.

China-exposed luxury names such as LVMH, Gucci-owner Kering and Cartier-maker Richemont fell.

Optimism around the second-quarter earnings season, a revival in deal-making and the pace of vaccinations in Europe drove the benchmark Stoxx-600 to record highs last week.

"Having seen European markets eke out incremental gains on an almost daily basis since the beginning of the month, it shouldn't have been too much of a surprise to see a little bit of a pullback at some point," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Meanwhile, Opec and its allies, including Russia, believe oil markets do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months despite US pressure to add more crude to arrest an oil price rise, sources said.

Irish Examiner and Reuters