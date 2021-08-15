Italy and Spain economies tipped to recover at speed of the 1970s

Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 17:54
Jeannette Neumann and Ainhoa Goyeneche

Italy and Spain are set to record the fastest pace of economic expansion this year in more than four decades, a strong rebound that will help the countries overcome last year’s deep recession.

Spain’s GDP will expand 6.2% in 2021, while Italy will record a rate of 5.6%, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. 

The brighter outlook highlights how southern Europe, for years associated with debt crises and economic malaise, may be able to turn the page. 

That is especially crucial for Italy, as it seeks to reduce a debt burden so high that some fear it could ultimately pose an existential threat to the eurozone. 

The two economies are recovering after suffering the most in the region last year, when strict lockdowns wreaked havoc on businesses and the vital tourism industry.

The rebound is fuelled in part by the easing of lockdowns and plans to invest billions of euros as part of a landmark EU recovery fund.

There are still reasons for this scenario not to pan out. Nicola Nobile of Oxford Economics, who raised his Italian growth forecast to 6.1%, said the outlook remains “highly dependent" on the evolution of the pandemic.

“The spread of the Delta variant will likely cause a surge in Covid cases, but vaccine progress means any new waves should be significantly less deadly than previous ones,” he wrote in a report.

