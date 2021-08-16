Delta puts Australia Covid-Zero strategy at breaking point

Australian authorities are ramping up lockdown restrictions and extending stay-at-home orders in a bid to beat down a spread in the Delta-variant that’s creating the nation’s most serious Covid-19 crisis since the pandemic began.

With the variant spreading hundreds of miles from its epicentre in Sydney, which on Monday suffered the bulk of New South Wales’ record 478 new cases as well as at least seven more deaths, other cities are further bunkering down.

The crisis shows Australia’s so-called Covid-Zero strategy, which has relied on closed international borders and rigorous testing to eliminate community transmission of the virus, is close to breaking point.

Nightly curfew

Melbourne authorities said they will implement a nightly curfew and place more restrictions on outdoor exercise and construction; the city’s sixth lockdown since the pandemic began will also be extended for at least another two weeks.

“I don’t want us to finish up like Sydney, where it has fundamentally got away from them,” Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said in Melbourne, which detected 22 new cases on Monday.

They are locked in until they get pretty much the whole place vaccinated – that will take months.”

National capital Canberra announced its stay-at-home orders will be extended until at least September 2 after recording 19 new cases, up from just one the day before.

Meanwhile, the tropical northern city of Darwin has entered a snap three-day lockdown as the Delta variant reaches remote regions with large populations of vulnerable indigenous peoples. Western New South Wales recorded 35 new infections, with most of them feared to be from First Nations communities.

Wave of non-compliance

Even as authorities race to boost a tardy vaccination rollout, more than half the nation’s population of 26m people are now under lockdown, with authorities such as Mr Andrews blaming pandemic fatigue for a wave of non-compliance that’s further spreading the virus.

Prime minister Scott Morrison, who earlier this year frequently contrasted Australia’s often coronavirus-free status with the plight of other countries suffering huge outbreaks, is now signalling the nation’s Covid-Zero strategy is over, even as some states isolate themselves through domestic borders in a bid to keep the virus out.

“It has never been the job to get to zero Covid,” Mr Morrison said in a television interview. “Seeking to minimise community cases, cases transmitted in the community, of course has been a goal. But the idea that you have zero Covid in any country has never been Australia’s plan.”

At the weekend, authorities in Sydney said they would tighten restrictions, increase fines and ramp up policing to deter rule-breakers. The lockdown in the nation’s most populous city, in force for more than seven weeks, was at the weekend extended to all of New South Wales state.

