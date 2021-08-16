Irish exports to Britain jump 70% in last year

Irish goods exports to Britain increased by nearly 70% in the last year, according to new figures published on Monday.
The figures, released by the Central Statistics Office, also show that Irish goods imports from Britain dropped by 32% in the first half of 2021 – a drop of €2.5bn compared to the first half of 2020.
Exports of goods from Ireland to Britain jumped to €1.42bn in June 2021 – an increase of 68% from the same time last year.
At the same time, Irish imports from Great Britain declined by 16% over the same period of time – dropping to €1.1bn.
Food, live animals and manufactured goods imports saw the largest drop off since June 2020.
Since January 2021, Britain is no longer part of the EU’s single market or customs union – making trade between Ireland and Great Britain more complicated.
Overall, seasonally adjusted goods exports from Ireland increased by €139m in June 2021, a 1% increase, since May 2021.
This means the figures remove any changes that may occur due to seasonal trade patterns.
According to the latest figures, exports to Britain account for 10% of Ireland’s total exports – the corresponding figure for the EU is 36%.
Total goods imports from the EU to Ireland jumped by 50% in the last year.