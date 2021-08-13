European shares at new highs despite Delta concerns in Asia          

European stocks scaled new highs and clocked their fourth consecutive week of gains on optimism over a strong earnings season and steady recovery from the pandemic-led economic downturn.

The pan-European Stoxx-600 index inched up 0.2% to a record high of 476.16, for the 10th straight session. The index has now matched its best winning streak since December 2006. The index has logged nine-day gaining streaks seven times in the past 15 years.