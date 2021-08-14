Two children at secondary school? That'll be €3k, thanks

Many schools operate book-lending schemes of course, and these offer an excellent means of reducing the outlay on schoolbooks.
Over two thirds of Irish parents said they use their monthly income to pay for back to school costs, followed by savings at 36%.
Unsurprisingly, the number of parents using savings is up 2% from 2020, possibly due to reduced spending during the lockdown. Those relying on their credit card to pay for back to school costs is also down slightly at 17%, a reduction of 3%.
Some 65% of respondents agreed that that home-schooling and lockdowns had a negative effect on their children’s overall educational performance, and that their children were less focused on schoolwork.