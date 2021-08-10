Oil bounces back to $71 a barrel on global growth hopes        

US and European stocks touched record highs amid expectations that economic growth will remain strong
Oil bounces back to $71 a barrel on global growth hopes        

Futures rose as much as 3.6% in New York after tumbling to a three-week low earlier in the week, and Brent crude gained $1.91 (€1.62) to almost $71 a barrel. 

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 17:14
Ari Hawkins

The price of crude oil advanced amid equity gains and investor optimism around global economic growth holding up in the wake of a virus resurgence.

Futures rose as much as 3.6% in New York after tumbling to a three-week low earlier in the week, and Brent crude gained $1.91 (€1.62) to almost $71 a barrel. 

US and European stocks touched record highs amid expectations that economic growth will remain strong. 

While the delta variant has led to rising infections and curbs on movement, global consumption is expected to hold up and tighten the market through the end of the year.

“Investors are betting on the likelihood of improved demand,” said Stewart Glickman, an energy equity analyst at CFRA Research. 

In the short-term though, the spread of the virus in Asia, where many countries are lagging behind with vaccination rates, is inflicting a blow on fuel consumption. 

The pandemic’s resurgence in the US, particularly in states where up-take of the vaccine is low, is also sowing concern.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, the nation’s biggest refiner commonly known as Sinopec, is cutting run rates at some plants by 5% to 10% compared with previously planned levels this month, according to Jean Zou at ICIS-China.

Read More

Covid Delta flare-up sends price of Brent crude sliding to $68 a barrel 

More in this section

Travel Stock - Frankfurt Sterling gains against euro on UK Covid-19 recovery hopes      
EV charging points at Rugby services Electric growth continues as more than 20k new cars licensed in July
businesswoman working in office on desk using calculator and pen with sunshine Ireland's social welfare bill surges due to Covid-19 supports 
#covid-19china petroleum & chemical corp
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Vaccine producer BioNTech set to deliver huge boost to German economy

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices