Oil bounces back to $71 a barrel on global growth hopes        

The price of crude oil advanced amid equity gains and investor optimism around global economic growth holding up in the wake of a virus resurgence.
Futures rose as much as 3.6% in New York after tumbling to a three-week low earlier in the week, and Brent crude gained $1.91 (€1.62) to almost $71 a barrel.
US and European stocks touched record highs amid expectations that economic growth will remain strong.
“Investors are betting on the likelihood of improved demand,” said Stewart Glickman, an energy equity analyst at CFRA Research.
In the short-term though, the spread of the virus in Asia, where many countries are lagging behind with vaccination rates, is inflicting a blow on fuel consumption.
The pandemic’s resurgence in the US, particularly in states where up-take of the vaccine is low, is also sowing concern.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, the nation’s biggest refiner commonly known as Sinopec, is cutting run rates at some plants by 5% to 10% compared with previously planned levels this month, according to Jean Zou at ICIS-China.