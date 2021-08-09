Ireland's social welfare bill surges due to Covid-19 supports 

Social Welfare payments surged by 46% last year to more than €30bn as a result of the Covid-relate supports and payments a Government report has confirmed.

The €30.6bn spent last year amounted to 30% of all State spending last year with €9bn spent on supports related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Social Protection spending accounted for almost 9% of GDP in 2020, an increase from 6% in 2019.