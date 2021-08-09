Ireland's social welfare bill surges due to Covid-19 supports 

Social Welfare payments surged by 46% last year to more than €30bn as a result of the Covid-relate supports and payments a Government report has confirmed.
The €30.6bn spent last year amounted to 30% of all State spending last year with €9bn spent on supports related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Social Protection spending accounted for almost 9% of GDP in 2020, an increase from 6% in 2019.
More than 1.2 million people received at least one payment from the PUP, TWSS and EWSS, with an average payment of €7,200.
Almost 70,000 recipients received Enhanced Illness Benefit payments, at a cost of €57m.
Social Protection Minister, Heather Humphreys said the report reflects the exceptional role the supports provided to so many people during an extremely difficult year.
“Throughout 2020, some €9 billion in Covid-19 related expenditure issued to some 1.2 million people – demonstrating the scale of the undertaking by Government."