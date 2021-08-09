Construction activity grows further as cost inflation hits record high

Housing remains the fastest-growing sub-sector of the construction industry with the rapid acceleration in activity seen after restrictions were lifted continuing into July.

According to the Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index by Ulster Bank, activity in the sector dipped slightly last month but still pointed to strong activity in the sector as demand for new homes continues to outstrip supply.

The survey results come as the Central Statistics Office (CSO) is set to publish data on residential property prices this week which are expected to confirm a further acceleration in house price inflation from the two-year high of 5.5% reached in May.

The seasonally adjusted PMI index, designed to track changes in total construction activity – posted 62.8 in July, down from 65.0 in June

"Activity trends in Irish construction firms have made a very positive start to the second half of the year," Simon Barry, Chief Economist Republic of Ireland at Ulster Bank said. "Building further on the major snap back in activity facilitated by the easing of restrictions in Q2, the headline PMI recorded another very strong reading of 62.8 in July, consistent with a further significant expansion of activity last month."

While the pace of growth eased relative to the rapid pace registered in May and June, sizeable activity gains were recorded across all three segments; housing, commercial and civil there was particularly strong growth in residential activity again.

To meet the demand, construction firms also reported an increase in staffing levels for the fourth successive month, with the rate of job creation remaining strong. Respondents indicated that improving customer demand was behind the increase in employment. This also drove a further expansion in purchasing activity, the fourth in as many months.

Severe supply-chain disruption remained a feature of the construction sector as the second half of the year got underway. Suppliers' delivery times lengthened to a greater extent than was the case in June, and again at a near-record pace. According to respondents, delivery delays were caused by Brexit and material shortages.

This ongoing considerable disruption to the supply of materials meant that their prices continued to increase. Furthermore, the rate of input cost inflation hit a fresh survey-record high for the third consecutive month, with more than three-quarters of all respondents indicating that their input prices had risen during July.

"Considerable disruption to supply chains linked to Brexit and the pandemic has manifested itself in delivery delays, materials shortages and a further acceleration in the rate of input cost inflation which rose to another record high last month," Mr Barry said.

"Nevertheless, confidence among construction firms picked up from June and remains well above its long-run average. 55% of firms expect a rise in activity over the coming twelve months as the boost to demand from the economy’s reopening is expected to continue to underpin prospects for activity over the coming year.”